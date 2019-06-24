At the height of social media frenzy, the latest updates of celebrities reach fans with the speed of the light year and is enough to create instant buzz. Gripping fans in a state of a sudden shock on Sunday afternoon was the death news of Barfi actor Victor Banerjee who has also starred in Gunday, A Passage to India, Ta Ra Rum Pum and Bhoot apart from a plethora of other Bollywood and Bengali movies.

The news permeated from an account that carried actor Jisshu Sengupta’s name and stated that the Bengali film veteran has passed away. Taking a screenshot of the post, which appeared to be a fake account on Facebook, Jisshu took to his official Twitter handle and tweeted, “This is not me. It’s a fake account. Please don’t believe anything that’s written from any social media accounts that are not verified under my name.”

This is not me. It’s a fake account. Please don’t believe anything that’s written from any social media accounts that are not verified under my name. pic.twitter.com/27c9VIXqjR — Jisshu U Sengupta (@Jisshusengupta) June 23, 2019

While he took to posting the screenshots of his other verified social media handles, Victor’s family members too clarified on the post that he was hale and hearty and was busy shooting for an upcoming project. Victor was reportedly busy with his Assamese film Kanchanjangha which is slated to release in theatres soon and the clarification by his daughter Keya Banerjee only reassured the shocked fans.

This is my official verified FACEBOOK page. Which is being handled by my media team. pic.twitter.com/gTNeccMYk3 — Jisshu U Sengupta (@Jisshusengupta) June 23, 2019

This is my official verified INSTAGRAM account. pic.twitter.com/hAI6GGUQVP — Jisshu U Sengupta (@Jisshusengupta) June 23, 2019

Victor has a glossy career of having worked with Roman Polanski, James Ivory, Sir David Lean, Jerry London, Ronald Neame, Satyajit Ray, Mrinal Sen, Shyam Benegal, Montazur Rahman Akbar and Ram Gopal Varma among other stellar directors in English, Hindi, Bengali and Assamese language films. Talking about his English productions, Victor was critically acclaimed for essaying the role of “Jesus” in the 1988 production of the York Mystery Plays by director Steven Pimlott and back home is credited with having won the National Award in three separate categories.