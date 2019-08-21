Clearly, no match before Vidya Balan and Akshay Kumar’s science drama Mission Mangal, John Abraham‘s action film, Batla House continues to slog through the second week at Box Office. Based on the controversial encounter whose verdict is not yet out, the movie explores the cops side of the story in the incident that took place in September 2008 in Delhi’s Batla House area of Jamia Nagar.

Sharing the figures on his social media handle, Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed, “#BatlaHouse is steady on weekdays… With no major opposition next week [till #Saaho], should continue to collect well… 15.55 cr, Fri 8.84 cr, Sat 10.90 cr, Sun 12.70 cr, Mon 5.05 cr, Tue 4.78 cr. Total: ₹ 57.82 cr. India biz. (sic)”

Batla House is Nikkhil Advani’s first attempt at directing an action-drama. He is popular for helming films like Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003), Chandni Chowk To China (2009) and Katti Batti (2015) among others. Even though the collections of the film are decent, it’s way behind what was expected from the film. The film received mixed reviews from the critics, however, the audience seemed impressed with the story and good word-of-mouth prevailed on social media. The collections saw a jump on Saturday and Sunday but recorded a low as compared to Mission Mangal that hit the screens on the same day as the big Independence Day release. The Akshay Kumar starrer has so far garnered Rs 97.56 crore at the Box Office.