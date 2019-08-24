Enjoying a steady run at the Box Office, John Abraham and Mrunal Thakur starrer Batla House experienced a boost on Janmashtami. The Nikkhil Advani directorial is based on the controversial encounter that took place in September 2008 in Delhi’s Batla House area of Jamia Nagar. Even though the verdict is not out yet, the movie fictionally explores the cops side of the story in the incident.

Sharing the latest ticket window figures on his social media handle, Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed, “#BatlaHouse saw an upswing on [second] Fri… Aided by #Janmashtami festivities… Should maintain a steady trend on [second] Sat and Sun… Trending better than #SatyamevaJayate… [Week 2] Fri 4.15 cr. Total: ₹ 69.99 cr. India biz. (sic)”

Batla House is Nikkhil Advani’s first attempt at directing an action-drama. He is popular for helming films like Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003), Chandni Chowk To China (2009) and Katti Batti (2015) among others. Even though the collections of the film are decent, it’s way behind what was expected from the film. The film received mixed reviews from the critics, however, the audience seemed impressed with the story and good word-of-mouth prevailed on social media.

Actor John Abraham believes that the Hindi film industry is not a secular place. In an earlier interaction with the media, he made a statement talking about secularism. John had said that the notion about the industry being secular is fake. The actor, who was promoting his upcoming film Batla House in the media, had said, “Who told you that the industry is secular? The industry is not 100 per cent secular. It’s polarized. This is a fact of life.”