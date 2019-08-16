Actor John Abraham starrer Batla House has minted Rs 14.59 crore on its opening day. The film faced a Box office clash with Akshay Kumar‘s Mission Mangal and that resulted in low numbers for Batla House. However, the film has received good word-of-mouth from the audience and mixed reviews from the critics. The numbers are expected to see a rise in the weekend.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh released the Box Office update of Batla House on Twitter. He wrote, “#BatlaHouse fares well on Day 1, although the numbers are affected due to the clash… Gathered momentum post noon onwards… #IndependenceDay holiday gave its biz additional push… Will need to score from Fri-Sun… Thu ₹ 14.59 cr. India biz.” (sic)

#BatlaHouse fares well on Day 1, although the numbers are affected due to the clash… Gathered momentum post noon onwards… #IndependenceDay holiday gave its biz additional push… Will need to score from Fri-Sun… Thu ₹ 14.59 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 16, 2019

Batla House is a film based on the Batla House encounter of Delhi that took place on September 19, 2008. The film is directed by Nikkhil Advani who has made his first attempt at directing action dramas after romantic films like Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003) and Katti Batti (2015) among others.

Batla House turned out to be a well-promoted film. The remake of popular dance number – Saki Saki, that originally starred Sanjay Dutt and Koena Mitra, was added in the film. Featuring Nora Fatehi showing some scintillating dance moves, the track became a chartbuster and helped the film in getting more visibility.

However, Batla House had to share the screen count with Mission Mangal which got released on around 3000 screens in India. The Akshay Kumar-led film which boasts off an army of female actors – Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, and Kirti Kulhari, along with Sharman Joshi, has opened to a splendid Rs 29.16 crore at the Box Office. It has set a record on its first day itself by being the highest opening day grosser in Akshay’s career. The Jagan Shakti-directorial is also his highest Independence Day grosser.