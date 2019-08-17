Actor John Abraham starrer Batla House has garnered Rs 8.84 crore on its second day at the Box Office. The film faced a clash with Mission Mangal and that visibly affected its performance. Batla House opened to a decent Rs 15.55 crore on Thursday, Independence Day. The collections have seen a dip on day 2 but the film stands at Rs 24.39 crore which is, again, a decent total considering Mission Mangal was released on more screens as compared to Batla House.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed the latest Box Office figures of the Nikhhil Advani-directorial on Twitter. He wrote, “#BatlaHouse faces the normal decline on Day 2 [working day after a big holiday]… Day 3 and 4 should witness an upward trend… Needs to pack solid numbers to record a strong *extended* weekend… Thu 15.55 cr [revised], Fri 8.84 cr. Total: ₹ 24.39 cr. India biz.” (sic)

Batla House is based on the story of the 2008 Batla House encounter case that took place on September 19 in Delhi’s Jamia Nagar. The film features Mrunal Thakur opposite John in an important role. Batla House has received mixed reviews from the critics and fine word-of-mouth on social media.

Meanwhile, Mission Mangal has taken a great flight at the Box Office. The film opened to Rs 29.16 crore on Thursday and went on to do Rs 15.55 crore on its second day, taking the total to reach Rs 46.44 crore. The Jagan Shakti-directorial is expected to cross Rs 85 crore at the Box Office in its first (extended) weekend.

While their fans began a war on social media because of the Box Office clash, both Akshay and John are good friends in real life and therefore, maintained that there’s enough audience for both the films. The two stars are popular for bringing back-to-back patriotic Bollywood dramas on-screen on August 15 or January 26 in the year. Akshay’s association with patriotic films is quite evident and John’s inclination towards performing the action in a story that resonates with a patriotic mind has also been visible for some time.