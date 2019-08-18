Actor John Abraham starrer Batla House has collected Rs 35.29 crore within three days of its release at the Box Office. The film, that also features Mrunal Thakur in the lead, garnered Rs 10.90 crore on Saturday. The collections saw a jump from Friday that brought Rs 8.84 crore. The Nikkhil Advani-directorial opened at Rs 15.55 crore. However, good word-of-mouth prevailed and that reflected in the numbers. Batla House is expected to reach near Rs 50 crore by the end of its first weekend with Sunday expected to get close to Rs 12-15 crore at the Box Office.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh released the latest Box Office figures of Batla House on Twitter. He wrote, “#BatlaHouse shows substantial growth on Day 3… Has been appreciated and that is reflecting in its numbers, despite a strong opponent… Should witness solid growth today [Sun]… Thu 15.55 cr, Fri 8.84 cr, Sat 10.90 cr. Total: ₹ 35.29 cr. India biz.” (sic)

The film is based on Batla House encounter that happened in Delhi’s Jamia Nagar on September 19, 2008. It faced a Box Office clash with Akshay Kumar starrer Mission Mangal which was released on around 3000 screens. The Jagan Shakti-directorial tells the story of India’s Mars-mission. Apart from Akshay Kumar, it features a stunning starcast of female actors – Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Nithya Menon and Kirti Kulhari. Actor Sharman Joshi also plays an important role in the film.

Mission Mangal is far ahead in terms of its performance at the Box Office. The film collected a sum of Rs 23.58 crore on Saturday that took the total to Rs 70.02 crore. Both films are promoted well in the media and have their own audience. Sunday is going to bring in more moolah for both the films.