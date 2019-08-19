Director Nikkhil Advani‘s latest film Batla House, starring John Abraham and Mrunal Thakur in the lead, has neared Rs 50 crore at the Box Office. The fourth-day collection of the film stands at Rs 12.70 crore that takes the total to Rs 47.99 cr so far. The film is based on the Batla House encounter case that took place in September 2008 in Delhi’s Jamia Nagar.

Batla House has collected a decent total by the end of its first weekend at the Box Office. Here’s the entire opening-weekend Box Office breakup of the film:

Thursday: Rs 15.55 cr

Friday: Rs 8.84 cr

Saturday: Rs 10.90 cr

Sunday: Rs 47.99 cr

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed the latest Box Office figures of Batla House on Twitter. He wrote, “#BatlaHouse has a healthy *extended* weekend… Gathered momentum on Day 3 and 4… Faring better in #DelhiUP… Will need to maintain the pace on weekdays… Thu 15.55 cr, Fri 8.84 cr, Sat 10.90 cr, Sun 12.70 cr. Total: ₹ 47.99 cr. India biz.” (sic)

Batla House is Advani’s first attempt at directing an action-drama. He is popular for helming films like Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003), Chandni Chowk To China (2009) and Katti Batti (2015) among others. Even though the collections of the film are decent, it’s way behind what was expected from the film. The film received mixed reviews from the critics, however, the audience seemed impressed with the story and good word-of-mouth prevailed on social media. The collections saw a jump on Saturday and Sunday but recorded a low as compared to Mission Mangal that hit the screens on the same day as the big Independence Day release. The Akshay Kumar starrer has so far garnered Rs 97.56 crore at the Box Office.