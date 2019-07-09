Wearing patriotism on his sleeves once again, after leaving fans floored with Romeo Akbar Walter, Satyameva Jayate and Parmanu, actor John Abraham will soon feature in the Nikkhil Advani directorial, Batla House as DCP Sanjeev Kumar Yadav. The upcoming cop drama revolves around the controversial encounter that took place almost a decade ago in 2008, at Batla House of Jamia Nagar in Delhi.

Dropping latest looks ahead of the movie’s release on Independence Day this year, John has shared yet another poster before the trailer launches on July 10. Seen making his way through the alleys of Batla House probably, in the scorching sun, John looks determined to unravel the truth sans his police uniform. The post was captioned, “When the nation you serve doubts your decision, you start questioning yourself. Watch the truth of #BatlaHouse reveal soon. #BatlaHouseTrailerOn10thJuly .” (sic)

On Monday, John had dropped the trailer promising to reveal the answers to the controversy, eleven years later. Sharing the same on his Instagram handle, John wrote, “Endless protests across the nation and endless accusations later, the search for the truth still continues. #BatlaHouse #BatlaHouseTrailerOn10thJuly” (sic).

Scheduled to hit cinema screens on August 15, the movie also stars Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan, Manish Chaudhari and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles.