The trailer of John Abraham and Mrunal Thakur starrer Batla House is out and it looks intriguing. The video opens by showing how the controversial encounter of 2008 was done. John plays the character of Delhi Police inspector Sanjay Kumar who leads the encounter at Delhi’s Batla House, killing suspects of the five serial blasts that hit the capital in the same year. John’s character in the film follows the league of being a true patriot, like his most characters from the recent past.

Batla House is the third one starring the actor from his patriotic series of films after Parmanu-The Story of Pokhran, Satyameva Jayate and RAW-Romeo Akbar Walter. He plays a decorated officer who is trapped and goes through multiple investigations after the encounter. In between media trails, public hate, government stand and the department politics, Sanjay Kumar Yadav shows valour and remains impassive to everything. Actor Mrunal Thakur, who plays the character of his wife, makes an impact in the trailer. Watch the video here:

Batla House is directed by Nikkhil Advani and produced by T-Series. The film seems to be making the best use of John’s stern on-screen presence and his action image. He is seen breaking some bones and even crushing a mobile phone with the move of his fingers.

Apart from John and Mrunal, actor-dancer Nora Fatehi also makes a striking appearance in the trailer. She is seen performing a dance number and also accompanying John in another scene.

Talking about preparing for his character in the film, John recently revealed that he spent significant time with the real-life cop Sanjeev and his wife Shobhna. The actor said, “I spent a lot of time with Sanjeev and his wife Shobhna to understand his mindset, body language, the way he sits, stands, talks, reacts to situations and what he went through. I had a million questions for him.”

The Batla House encounter case generated many conflicting views. John commented on the same and said that both he and his director were aware that the film will draw various kinds of reactions from the audience because of the conflicting versions of the case, however, what they collectively aim at is to show the story of one person and how the case changed his life.