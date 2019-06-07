Actor Salman Khan has once again done what he is known for – setting the Box Office on fire. After registering a bumper opening with Bharat, he has also recorded a great second day for his film at the ticket window. Bharat opened to a total of Rs 42.30 crore and went on to collect Rs 31 crore on its second day, which is big considering it was a working day – Thursday. The film has its first weekend ahead which is only going to add to the film’s business in a far greater way.

Bharat has not only emerged as the biggest Eid opener for Salman Khan but is also the biggest Hindi opener of 2019 so far. The film surpassed the total of Khan’s Sultan, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and Tiger Zinda Hai. It is only second on the list of biggest Hindi openers ever.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed the latest Box Office figures of Bharat on Twitter. He wrote, “#Bharat puts up a big total on Day 2 [working day after #Eid holiday]… Plexes saw normal decline, while single screens held fort… Saw excellent occupancy in evening/night shows… Overall, 2-day total is superb… Wed 42.30 cr, Thu 31 cr. Total: ₹ 73.30 cr. India biz.” (sic)

Bharat’s fantastic run also establishes Ali Abbas Zafar as one of the most successful directors in the industry now. His previous films with Salman – Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai were supremely successful at the Box Office. And now Bharat is doing the rest.

Apart from Salman’s huge star appeal, what has worked in favour of the film is its emotional storyline. The film is a man’s story that runs parallel with the story of his nation. Supporting him in the lead is Katrina Kaif and actor Sunil Grover who fabulously portrays the character of his best friend named Vilayati. The other important roles are performed by Sonali Kulkarni and Jackie Shroff. Tabu, Disha Patani and Nora Fatehi also play small roles in the film.

