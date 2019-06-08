Director Ali Abbas Zafar‘s latest offering to the audience – Bharat has minted a great collection within three days of its release. After earning Rs 22.20 crore on Friday, the third day, the Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer now stands at a total of whopping Rs 95.50 crore. This means that the film will be crossing the benchmark of Rs 100 crore today, on Saturday. Bharat will be the 14th film of Salman Khan to be entering Rs 100 crore club. This makes him the actor with the highest number of Rs 100 crore grossers in India.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed the latest Box Office figures on Twitter and wrote, “#Bharat maintains a grip on Day 3 [Fri]… Mass circuits remain strong, while some circuits faced normal decline after #Eid festivities… Should witness an upturn on Day 4 [Sat] and 5 [Sun]… Wed 42.30 cr, Thu 31 cr, Fri 22.20 cr. Total: ₹ 95.50 cr. India biz.” (sic)

Bharat got a bumper opening when it hit the screens on June 5 as the big Eid release this year. The film was released to packed theatres across the country and it recorded the second highest opening numbers for any Hindi film. It also emerged as Salman’s biggest opener till date and also the biggest Eid opener. The numbers have seen a dip primarily because after it released on a holiday (Wednesday), the next two days remained working days. Now that the weekend is here, Saturday and Sunday are only expected to add more moolah.

Apart from Salman’s superstardom, several other factors contributed to Bharat’s success at the Box Office. It’s a complete package for mass entertainment. The story of the film treats the audience with drama, action, romance, emotion, friendship, and everything else that attract the family audience to theatres.

