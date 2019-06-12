The Box Office collection of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat has dropped majorly. The Ali Abbas Zafar-directorial opened thunderously on its first day (Wednesday) on Eid. However, the earnings of the film saw a major drop with the Tuesday collections adding only Rs 8.30 crore. The film now stands at Rs 167.60 crore. If it maintains the same pace at the ticket window, its journey to the benchmark of Rs 200 crore might just take more time than expected. Here’s the Box Office breakup of Bharat:
Wednesday: Rs 42.30 crore
Thursday: Rs 31 crore
Friday: Rs 22.20 crore
Saturday: Rs 26.70 crore
Sunday: Rs 27.90 crore
Monday: Rs 9.20 crore
Tuesday: Rs 8.30 crore
Total:Rs 167.60crore
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh also tweeted about the latest Box Office figures of Bharat and wrote,”#Bharat is steady on Day 7… Should cross ₹ 175 cr today [Day 8]… Wed 42.30 cr, Thu 31 cr, Fri 22.20 cr, Sat 26.70 cr, Sun 27.90 cr, Mon 9.20 cr, Tue 8.30 cr. Total: ₹ 167.60 cr. India biz.” (sic)
Bharat has emerged as the highest opening day grosser of 2019 and also Salman’s highest Eid-day opener. It’s the 14th film in Salman’s resume to have crossed the benchmark of Rs 100 crore and now, he’s the only actor with 14 films in the Rs 100 crore club. Here’s the list of his other Hindi films earning more than Rs 100 crore at the Box Office:
Race 3 (2018) – Rs 166.15 crore
Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) – Rs 339 crore
Tubelight (2017) – Rs 114.57 crore
Sultan (2016) – Rs 300.67 crore
Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015) – Rs 194.30 crore
Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015) – Rs 315.49 crore
Kick (2014) – Rs 211.63 crore
Jai Ho (2014) – Rs 109.35 crore
Dabangg 2 (2012) – Rs 149.52 crore
Ek Tha Tiger (2012) – Rs 186.14 crore
Bodyguard (2011) – Rs 144.78 crore
Ready (2011)- Rs 120.72 crore
Dabangg (2010) – Rs 141.24 crore
Bharat, a Hindi remake of Korean drama Ode to My Father, has been liked by the audience. The film received good word-of-mouth on social media that further attracted the viewers to theatres. However, after the first weekend, the collections started to drop. Now, the second weekend will determine its lifetime collection. Watch out this space for all the latest update on Bharat Box Office!