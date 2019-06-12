The Box Office collection of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat has dropped majorly. The Ali Abbas Zafar-directorial opened thunderously on its first day (Wednesday) on Eid. However, the earnings of the film saw a major drop with the Tuesday collections adding only Rs 8.30 crore. The film now stands at Rs 167.60 crore. If it maintains the same pace at the ticket window, its journey to the benchmark of Rs 200 crore might just take more time than expected. Here’s the Box Office breakup of Bharat:

Wednesday: Rs 42.30 crore

Thursday: Rs 31 crore

Friday: Rs 22.20 crore

Saturday: Rs 26.70 crore

Sunday: Rs 27.90 crore

Monday: Rs 9.20 crore

Tuesday: Rs 8.30 crore

Total:Rs 167.60crore

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh also tweeted about the latest Box Office figures of Bharat and wrote,”#Bharat is steady on Day 7… Should cross ₹ 175 cr today [Day 8]… Wed 42.30 cr, Thu 31 cr, Fri 22.20 cr, Sat 26.70 cr, Sun 27.90 cr, Mon 9.20 cr, Tue 8.30 cr. Total: ₹ 167.60 cr. India biz.” (sic)

Bharat has emerged as the highest opening day grosser of 2019 and also Salman’s highest Eid-day opener. It’s the 14th film in Salman’s resume to have crossed the benchmark of Rs 100 crore and now, he’s the only actor with 14 films in the Rs 100 crore club. Here’s the list of his other Hindi films earning more than Rs 100 crore at the Box Office:

Race 3 (2018) – Rs 166.15 crore

Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) – Rs 339 crore

Tubelight (2017) – Rs 114.57 crore

Sultan (2016) – Rs 300.67 crore

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015) – Rs 194.30 crore

Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015) – Rs 315.49 crore

Kick (2014) – Rs 211.63 crore

Jai Ho (2014) – Rs 109.35 crore

Dabangg 2 (2012) – Rs 149.52 crore

Ek Tha Tiger (2012) – Rs 186.14 crore

Bodyguard (2011) – Rs 144.78 crore

Ready (2011)- Rs 120.72 crore

Dabangg (2010) – Rs 141.24 crore

Bharat, a Hindi remake of Korean drama Ode to My Father, has been liked by the audience. The film received good word-of-mouth on social media that further attracted the viewers to theatres. However, after the first weekend, the collections started to drop. Now, the second weekend will determine its lifetime collection. Watch out this space for all the latest update on Bharat Box Office!