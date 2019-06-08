Actor Salman Khan is setting the Box Office on fire with his latest film – Bharat. The period drama, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, was expected to open to packed theatres and create a mass frenzy at the ticket window – it’s going at par with all the expectations. Also featuring Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover, Sonali Kulkarni and Jackie Shroff, the film is getting love from the audience despite receiving mixed reviews. Salman Khan once said in an interview that his films are ‘critic-proof’ and that’s exactly Bharat is proving at the Box Office. Within three days of its release, it has collected Rs 95.50 crore. This means that the Saturday collection of the film will be taking it to cross the benchmark of Rs 100 crore at the Box Office.

Crossing Rs 100 crore for a Salman Khan-film is not a surprising phenomenon. With Bharat now, he has emerged as the actor with the highest number of Rs 100 crore grossers in his kitty. His Eid gift this year is his 14th film in the coveted club. With the weekend ahead, Bharat is only expected to earn even more. Here’s the list of other 13 films featuring Salman Khan that ended up going past Rs 100 crore.

Name of Movie (Year) Lifetime Box Office Collection (Nett) Race 3 (2018) Rs 166.15 crore Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) Rs 339 crore Tubelight (2017) Rs 114.57 crore Sultan (2016) Rs 300.67 crore Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015) Rs 194.30 crore Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015) Rs 315.49 crore Kick (2014) Rs 211.63 crore Jai Ho (2014) Rs 109.35 crore Dabangg 2 (2012) Rs 149.52 crore Ek Tha Tiger (2012) Rs 186.14 crore Bodyguard (2011) Rs 144.78 crore Ready (2011) Rs 120.72 crore Dabangg (2010) Rs 141.24 crore

Out of these, Salman has got three films that went past Rs 300 crore at the Box Office and only one that garnered more than Rs 200 crore. Now, the collection of Bharat this weekend will give a clear picture of the film’s lifetime collection. Bharat has been released on over 4500 screens in India. Good word-of-mouth about the film is another added advantage apart from Salman’s star appeal and his chemistry with Katrina on-screen.

The highest grossing film on Salman’s list is Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) that earned Rs 339 crore in its lifetime run. This is followed by Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2016) at Rs 315.49 crore and Sultan (2016) at Rs 300.67 crore. Interestingly, if Bharat gets to go past Tiger Zinda Hai at the Box Office in its lifetime run, it will make Ali Abbas Zafar the most successful director on Salman’s list, as the top three films – TZH, Sultan and Bharat, will stand helmed by Ali.