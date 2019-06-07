Currently basking in the success of Bharat, director Ali Abbas Zafar recently talked about how he has been taking inspiration from the Hindi cinema classics for a few scenes in his films. The director, whose Bharat with Salman Khan has set the Box Office on fire, said that there was a scene in Amitabh Bachchan starrer Deewar (1975) that hugely inspired him. He revealed that the particular scene from the film in which Vijay is seen talking to the figure of God in a temple captured his mind but he can’t recreate the scene in any of his films today because it will create controversy.

The director of successful films like Sultan (2016) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2018) added that a scene in Sultan was inspired by the scene featuring Big B. Ali said that when Salman’s character ‘sits in the Dargah and tells Aarfa that he is returning to get what he lost’ was his way of paying a tribute to the iconic scene from Deewar.

Ali was speaking on a show for IMDb when he revealed that he never aspired to become a director. He said that he wanted to become an Air Force pilot but couldn’t get through it. Explaining his tryst with cinema, the director said that it was when he got enrolled in Delhi University he realised that films could be his right call. Ali said, “I got through NDA but there was some technical problem and I couldn’t get into the Air Force. I was depressed for two or three months. Finally, I got myself into Delhi University to do biochemistry honours. And it was there when I got into theatre… That is where I first got an idea that ‘I can do something in films’.”

Ali, who is one of the most sought after Hindi film directors today, went on to say that he wants his stories to build some sort of human connection. That’s the reason why most of his films have an emotional story going at the core.

Meanwhile, Bharat, his latest offering to the audience, is raking in a good moolah at the Box Office. The film has earned the business of Rs 73.30 crore in two days.