After registering the biggest opening day of the year, Salman Khan starrer Bharat finished its opening weekend (extended) at a collection that’s past Rs 150 crore at the Box Office. The Ali Abbas Zafar-directorial earned Rs 27.90 crore on Sunday that took the collection to Rs 150.10 crore. Even though Bharat was expected to gain more on weekend, it’s collections are still big enough to make it the second highest Hindi grosser of the year.

The breakup of the first weekend Box Office collection of Bharat is as follows:

Wednesday: Rs 42.30 crore

Thursday: Rs 31 crore

Friday: Rs 22.20 crore

Saturday: Rs 26.70 crore

Sunday: Rs 27.90 crore

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh talked about the expected collection of Bharat and how it got hit by the ongoing World Cup tournament. He wrote, “#Bharat had a solid *extended* opening weekend… Thunderous Day 1 and 2 [#Eid festivities]… Maintained consistency from Day 3 to 5 [₹ 20 cr+ on all days]… Two crucial cricket matches #CWC19 – on Wed [#INDvSA] and Sun [#INDvAUS] – made a significant dent in biz.” (sic)

His other tweet read, “#Bharat Wed 42.30 cr, Thu 31 cr, Fri 22.20 cr, Sat 26.70 cr, Sun 27.90 cr. Total: ₹ 150.10 cr. India biz… After a glorious start, #Bharat needs to score on weekdays… Mon-Thu biz will give an idea of lifetime biz… Will emerge second highest grosser of 2019 today [Day 6].” (sic)

Bharat is still attracting the audience to theatres after receiving good word-of-mouth. The film has everything that a quintessential Salman Khan-film is expected to have – drama, emotions, romance, larger-than-life action, comedy and things that make a film wholesome family entertainer. It also features Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover, Nora Fatehi, Disha Patani, Sonali Kulkarni, and Jackie Shroff in important roles apart from Salman. Watch out this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Bharat!