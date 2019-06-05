Actor Salman Khan has been making one statement in most of his interviews while promoting Bharat – that it’s going to be the best film in Katrina Kaif‘s career. And now, even she has agreed to the same. The actor was talking to a news daily when she mentioned that Bharat is special to her for more than one reasons. She said that it’s a film that has been made with a lot of heart by her director friend Ali Abbas Zafar and second, it has the best role of her career.

Mid-Day quoted the actor expressing her excitement over the film’s release. She said, “I could be wrong, but Bharat is the best role of my career, on paper.” Katrina went on to say that she finds herself fortunate to be getting meaty roles in the presence of actors like Salman Khan who dominate screen space in their big films. The actor, who was appreciated for her performance as an alcoholic fading star in Zero, added that she is happy about getting ‘strong’ roles in the films she’s doing currently. Katrina mentioned, “There are instances when (an actor) doesn’t get too much screen time in a Salman Khan-movie. But, I have been fortunate to get films with strong roles.”

The actor will next be seen opposite Akshay Kumar in Rohit Shetty‘s Sooryavanshi. It’s the fourth film in Shetty’s cop-universe and Katrina plays the love interest of Akshay’s titular character. It is known that a female lead doesn’t have much to her credit in a Rohit Shetty-film. However, Katrina is not bothered about the same. While vowing to not take up roles that only offer glamour on-screen, she said her character in Sooryavanshi is ‘not just another glamorous role.’ She said she is just glad that the collaboration is finally happening because Rohit and she had been trying to work together for nine long years. Katrina explained, “I desire to play interesting characters, but, at the same time, I can balance (that) with films that are simply about having fun. Rohit and I have been planning to work together for nine years. We felt this could be the film we’d collaborate on.”