Actors Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat has hit the screens and as expected, has garnered a bumper opening at the Box Office. The film has been released as the big Eid gift to the Bhai-fans and that seems to have resulted in numbers for the producers. As per early trends, Bharat has witnessed an opening of over 60 per cent in morning shows and the business is only expected to go higher now.

Trade analyst Sumit Kadel tweeted about the same and wrote on Twitter: “#Bharat off to a BUMPER start at the box office across India. Film opened with 60-65% occupancy in early morning shows. Advance booking for today is HUGE, all set for record breaking EID opening.” (sic)

#Bharat off to a BUMPER start at the box office across India. Film opened with 60-65% occupancy in early morning shows. Advance booking for today is HUGE, all set for record breaking EID opening. — Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) June 5, 2019

With the early estimates, it won’t be an exaggeration to say that Bharat is going to set cash register ringing at the Box Office. According to Kadel, the opening day figures of the film are close to be around Rs 35 to 40 crore, which is big and completely at par with the expectations from a Salman Khan-film.

The Ali Abbas Zafar-directorial has released on over 4500 screens in India and has also received the biggest release in UAE. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted about Bharat’s release in UAE and wrote, “Biggest ever release in #UAE – #GCC [121 locations] and #Australia [75+ locations].” (sic)

#Bharat screen count…

India: 4700

Overseas: 1300+

Worldwide total: 6000+ screens

⭐️ #Bharat has released at 43 locations [60 screens] in #Germany. One of the biggest releases ever [#Hindi]. #BharatThisEid — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 5, 2019

While the mass audience is already vying towards the film, it should be interesting to see how the film manages to hold up in the long run. A lot depends on the word-of-mouth which seems to be positive so far. More critic reviews combined with audience reviews are expected to give a better picture regarding the film’s performance by tomorrow. Meanwhile, Bharat is facing a Box Office clash with Hollywood entertainer Dark Phoenix from the X-Men franchise.

Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Bharat’s Box Office!