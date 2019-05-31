In a recent interaction with media, Bharat star Katrina Kaif revealed how co-star Salman Khan can make a good counsellor given he “really gives you your space and just observes.” Taking her words quite literally, Salman recently uploaded a picture with “seedi sadi” Kat, looking at her intently and fans couldn’t stop gushing over the frame dripped in romance.

In the shared viral picture, the duo can be seen posing on a flight of stairs. While Katrina stood looking straight into the camera, donning an orange saree with huge brown printed roses, Salman leaned with one hand on the railing, one hand in the pocket of his grey-ripped jeans, as he stood looking earnestly at Katrina. The picture was captioned, “सीढ़ी , साड़ी , लड़की (Stairs, Saree, Lady) #Bharat #Promotions @katrinakaif” (sic).

Earlier, Salman had posted a picture from the promotions where he and father Salim Khan were seen sitting on the couch, engaging in a hearty conversation with the press. The picture was captioned, “Father + son… #bharat #promotions” (sic).

View this post on Instagram Father + son… #bharat #promotions A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on May 31, 2019 at 7:12am PDT

Bharat is an official remake of Korean drama Ode to My Father. The tagline of the film, as mentioned on the posters, reads, ‘The Journey of a Man and a Nation Together.’ Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat is slated to release on June 5, 2019. The film also stars Katrina Kaif and Sunil Grover in pivotal roles.

The trailer of the film released a few days ago and garnered a lot of positive response from the audience. In the trailer, we get to see different avatars of Salman. Fans are now eagerly waiting for the film to hit theatres.