The much-awaited fifth song, Turpeya, of Ali Abbas Zafar directorial Bharat, starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Nora Fatehi, has finally been released. Between the romance and sensuous dance, it is Sukhwinder Singh‘s rustic voice that adds the much-needed patriotic touch to the soulful song.

While the music composers Vishal and Shekhar’s combo makes the song a powerhouse musical delight, it is Nora’s sexy belly dancing moves that set the song on fire. Donning a merchant navy uniform, Salman features as the main lead not only in the movie but also in this song as he pays a tribute to all the people living away from the comforts of their home due to work commitments. While the song follows a melancholic rhythm as Salman years for his homeland, it is his longing for his beloved Katrina Kaif that builds the dream sequences in Turpeya and adds the sparkles and shine to the otherwise patriotic song.

Set in 1995, the song is a Punjabi track and begins with Salman saying, “Duniya main aap kahi par bhi chale jao, lekin apne desh aur mitti jaisi khushboo kahi nahi milti. (Wherever in the world you go, you will not find the fragrance of your country and its soil.)”

Watch Turpeya’s video here:

The trailer, which was released in April, showcased Bharat’s (played by Salman Khan) life being described in five different avatars spanning over a period of over 60 years.

The film stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, who plays the female protagonist in the film, and Jackie Shroff, who essays the role of Salman’s father. Other actors include Sunil Grover, Nora Fatehi, Disha Patani and Tabu in pivotal roles. Helmed by Zafar, the film is produced by Atul Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar.

Meanwhile, Bharat is an official remake of Korean drama Ode to My Father. The tagline of the film, as mentioned on the posters, reads, ‘The Journey of a Man and a Nation Together.’ Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat is slated to release on June 5, 2019. Apart from Salman, Katrina and Sunil, the film also stars Disha Patani. This is the very first time that Disha and Salman will be seen sharing screen space.