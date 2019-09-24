The makers of Saif Ali Khan starrer Laal Kaptaan have released the first trailer of the film. The makers have decided to release short videos in chapters as part of the trailer and the first chapter hit YouTube on Tuesday. Featuring Saif in a never-seen-before avatar, Laal Kaptaan looks deadly and mysterious from the word go. The trailer shows Saif dressed up as a Naaga Sadhu with ash on his face, a big red tilak on forehead and hair in dreadlocks. From the first scene, his character enjoys violence – Laal Kaptaan slaughters people and drags them on the streets while on a journey of vengeance.

The video features a voiceover given by actor Sonakshi Sinha. She first calls Laal Kaptaan ‘Bhole Ka Sipahi’ (a soldier of Lord Shiva) and then calls him a ghost. Meanwhile, Saif is seen looking into the camera with his rage-filled eyes and a demeanour hungry for blood. Check out the trailer of Chapter One- The Hunt from Laal Kaptaan here:



The film has been in the news ever since it was announced because it features Saif in the role of a Naaga Sadhu, something that no commercial mainstream actor has attempted to perform earlier. Directed by Navdeep Singh, the film is backed by strong production houses – Aanand L Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions and Eros International – the same banners that supported Anushka Sharma’s NH10 and Sohum Shah’s Tumbbad.

Saif is also being appreciated for experimenting with his film choices and coming out of his comfort zone on-screen. The actor is popular for playing a happy-go-lucky, romantic-at-heart man who falls in love with the heroine and then tries to convince her to love him back. However, with Laal Kaptaan, things seem to be changing for the actor and for the better.