Producer Bhushan Kumar has finally announced Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Speculations were rife that the T-series honcho has decided to convert the 2007 horror-comedy into a franchise and actor Kartik Aaryan has joined the team this time. Now, Kumar officially revealed Kartik’s first look from the film and also announced that director Anees Bazmee has come on board to helm the film. Further, Murad Khetani of Cine 1 Studios and Krishan Kumar will be co-producing the film with Kumar.

A report in Mumbai Mirror quoted the team members expressing their excitement. Kartik, whose look in the film seems no different than Akshay Kumar’s look in the 2007 drama, revealed that what excited him the most was the fact that he was going to take over something that was fronted by Akshay himself. He mentioned that the story of the film is extremely entertaining and the audience is going to have a great laugh inside the theatres.

Kartik was quoted saying, “I’m looking forward to collaborating with Bhushanji again. Bhool Bhulaiyaa has always been one of my favourite comedic supernatural thriller film and now being part of BB2 makes me happy, especially because I’ve been a big fan of Akshay Kumar sir and it’s a great responsibility to take his franchise forward. It’s a hilarious script and Anees sir has taken it to another level. I’m also looking forward to working with Murad bhai.”

Kumar is very excited to have found the right script for Bhool Bhulaiyya 2. He said that he is also glad to be producing the film with Murad Khetani with whom he collaborated on recently released Kabir Singh. He told the daily, “I had been eagerly waiting to make a sequel to Bhool Bhulaiyaa for the longest time, but we wanted to lock the right script. After a wait of 11 years, Murad bhai came to me with a script, which I felt was worthy of taking Bhool Bhulaiyaa forward as a franchise. I am thrilled to announce Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in association with Murad bhai, with whom we delivered the box-office hit Kabir Singh. The project will be directed by Anees (Bazmee) bhai.”

Earlier, the daily reported that the team is planning to roll the film by the end of the year. Kartik, meanwhile, is busy with the shooting of his upcoming film titled Pati Patni Aur Woh remake with Ananya Panday and bhumi Pednekar. He also has a romantic film with Sara Ali Khan in his kitty which is directed by Imtiaz Ali for Valentine’s Day release next year. Kartik is also the main lead with Janhvi Kapoor and a yet-to-be-announced actor in Dharma Productions’ Dostana 2. The actor, who was appreciated for his performance in Luka Chuppi this year, will also be seen in another Anees Bazmee-directorial with Disha Patani.