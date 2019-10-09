The much-awaited shooting of Anees Bazmi’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, starring actors Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan in the lead, has begun and fans can’t keep calm. Sharing the news with fans, Kiara and Kartik marked the “shubharambh”, posing with the clapper on the first day.

Taking to their respective Instagram handles, the lead duo shared the post where Kartik is seen giving intense looks, donning a navy blue hoodie while Kiara wore a pink bandhej kurti teamed with a beautiful dark green bandhej dupatta as she smilingly posed for the camera. Standing in the backdrop of a huge Maharaja painting, the two even winked in monochrome filter as they posed with the director. While Kiara shared the boomerangs in her Instagram handle’s story feature, Kartik shared the picture in a post and captioned it, “शुभारंभ! #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 @kiaraaliaadvani @aneesbazmee @bhushankumar @muradkhetani (sic).”

Check out Kiara and Kartik’s videos and picture on first day of shoot here:

As reported earlier, the team of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 did not want to miss the opportunity of beginning the shoot on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra. Therefore, all the preparations were on a roll. A source close to the daily had revealed in an interview with a leading news agency earlier, “It’s an auspicious day. It will be a brief two to three-day schedule in Mumbai with Kartik.”

While Kartik gets into the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 mode from Dusshera, Kiara is only set to join him in January next year. The team is expected to finish the shoot by March as the film gets ready for July 2020 release. “The second schedule will kick-off early next year with Kiara also jumping into the maze,” said the source.

The film is being directed by Anees Bazmee, produced by Bhushan Kumar and co-produced by Murad Khetani. When the announcement of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was made with Kartik in the lead, many of Akshay’s fans criticised the makers for not having their favourite star back as the main man. Recently, when director Anees Bazmee was asked to comment on the same, he said a special role for the Khiladi-star is being written and his fans would be able to see him playing an important part if he accepts the film. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is set to release in July next year.