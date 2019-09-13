A new poster of the much-awaited Bhanu Pratap Singh’s horror flick, Bhoot Part 1- The Haunted Ship, starring Vicky Kaushal is out and fans are in for a spooky Friday the 13th. Spelling all things grim, bloody and full of terror, the new poster is enough to give fans goosebumps and make it difficult for one to sleep alone tonight.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Vicky shared the second poster of Dharma Productions first film in the horror franchise and we are waiting on the edge for more. The poster showed an injured Vicky, drowning in the backdrop of a half-sunken ship and crying out for help while a ghost clung onto him and pulled him underwater. Some broken chains, a lifebuoy and a red-coloured axe add drama to the already creepy and scary poster. Vicky captioned it, “Can’t get away from the fear, can’t get away from the terror. Help me escape #TheHauntedShip on 15th November, 2019 in theatres near you. #Bhoot @karanjohar @apoorva1972 @shashankkhaitan @bhumipednekar @bhanu.singh.91 @dharmamovies @zeestudiosofficial (sic).”

In an interview earlier, co-producer Khaitan revealed that Bhanu was reluctant to present the script to Dharma Productions initially since the banner is not known for backing horror movies. However, when he showed the script to KJo, he loved it and came on board. Khaitan went on to say that the film is in its post-production stage now and is gearing up for a release in November. The Dhadak director said, “Karan loved it. Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship is based on a true incident that took place in Bombay. The shooting is complete. The post-production is underway and the film will open in cinemas on November 15 this year.”

Set on a ship, as the title suggests, Bhoot Part One is based on a real-life incident that happened in Mumbai. Slated to release on November 15, the movie is bankrolled by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, Shashank Khaitan, Hiroo Johar and Apoorva Mehta.