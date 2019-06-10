Filmmaker Karan Johar has released the first poster of Vicky Kaushal starrer Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. It’s the first film in the horror franchise by Dharma Productions, and as the title suggests, it’s set on a ship. A report in DNA revealed that the shooting of the film is complete and it’s releasing on November 15 this year. This is for the first time that Vicky has been cast as a lead in an out-and-out horror film. The movie is being directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh, who earlier worked as an assistant to Shashank Khaitan on Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania that hit the screens in 2014.

Khaitan, who’s also co-producing Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship with Karan Johar, Hiroo Johar and Apoorva Mehta, talked to the news daily about the film. He mentioned that the story of Bhoot Part One... is based on a real-life incident that happened in Mumbai. He added that Bhanu was reluctant to present the script to Dharma Productions initially since the banner is not known for backing horror movies. However, when he showed the script to KJo, he loved it and came on board. Khaitan went on to say that the film is in its post-production stage now and is gearing up for a release in November. The Dhadak director said, “Karan loved it. Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship is based on a true incident that took place in Bombay. The shooting is complete. The post-production is underway and the film will open in cinemas on November 15 this year.”

The producer further said that they are making it as a series considering the last horror film that Dharma got associated with was Kaal. Featuring Ajay Devgn, Esha Deol, Vivek Oberoi, Lara Dutta and John Abraham among others, it was released in the year 2005. He was quoted saying, “The intent is to create a series. We’re looking at making more authentic films, even horror comedies. Bhanu and I have discussed a few ideas. It’s an exciting time to take the franchise ahead.”

The title ‘Bhoot’ has already been used by filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma for his acclaimed film starring Urmila Matondkar. Khaitan revealed that since the title was registered with RGV, they had to request him to give it away and he instantly obliged.