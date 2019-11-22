Having already minted a colossal Rs 98.80 crore, Amar Kaushik-directorial Bala, starring actors Bhumi Pednekar, Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam in the lead, is all set to enter Rs 100 crore club today. The movie has enjoyed a strong trending in the second week and is expected to continue doing the same in the next couple of days.

Sharing the latest figurative updates on his social media handle, Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed, “#Bala shows strong trending in Week 2… Will cross ₹ 100 cr today [third Fri]… [Week 2] Fri 3.76 cr, Sat 6.73 cr, Sun 8.01 cr, Mon 2.25 cr, Tue 2.05 cr, Wed 1.96 cr, Thu 1.80 cr. Total: ₹ 98.80 cr. #India biz. #Bala biz at a glance… Week 1: ₹ 72.24 cr Week 2: ₹ 26.56 cr Total: ₹ 98.80 cr #India biz. SUPER-HIT. (sic)”

Performing greater than expectations, Amar Kaushik-directorial Bala, starring actors Bhumi Pednekar, Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam, has not only managed to impress the audience pan India but also left fans from international turf smitten. Setting another benchmark, the movie has become Ayushmann’s first film to release in Saudi Arabia as well as beat the records of previous Hollywood and Bollywood films in UAE.

In Bala, Ayushmann plays the role of a 25-year-old guy from Kanpur who suffers from premature baldness. It shows his struggles in love life and how his badness affects his career. It also addresses the subject of fair-skin obsession in India. Taking a dig at how the society treats the problem of premature balding in men by judging a man’s beauty on the basis of the amount of hair on his head, Bala features Ayushmann as the balding man trying to woo the fair-skinned Tik Tok star Pari, played by Yami Gautam. A dark-skinned Nikita essayed by Bhumi Pednekar is determined to make him practice what he preaches.

Also featuring Javed Jaffrey, Saurabh Shukla and Seems Pahwa in the important roles, Bala is directed by Stree-fame Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan.