The party song of the week, Dheeme Dheeme song from Pati Patni Aur Woh, starring actors Bhumi Pednekar, Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan, has been climbing the chartbusters and while we still try to match our steps in sync with the beats, Bhumi’s Bala co-star Ayushmann Khurrana seemed to ace it effortlessly. What are best friends for if not to back all your gigs and Ayushmann did exactly that as he shook a leg with Bhumi on her upcoming movie’s song.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Bhumi shared the video where the duo can be seen acing all the steps beat by beat while lipsyncing the song played in the backdrop. The video was captioned, “Chandani Raat main.. Hero @ayushmannk ke saath main.. #DheemeDheeme Thank you AK for always just being the best.Love Love Love you #PatiPatniAurWoh @kartikaaryan @ananyapanday @aparshakti_khurana @mudassar_as_is @junochopra @bhushankumar @mellowdrama_official @brstudiosllp @tseriesfilms @tseries.official #Dancelikechintutyagi (sic).” Quick to comment, while Ayushmann’s producer-wife Tahira Kashyap wrote, “Cuties”, Shooter Dadi encouraged, “Love you @bhumipednekar & @ayushmannk (sic).”

What is it about Bollywood’s chocolatey boy Kartik Aaryan that all tricky dance steps look easy plus extra sultry when he grooves and while we figure that out, the latest track Dheeme Dheeme, from Pati Patni Aur Woh, featuring him along with Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar has left us speechless again. Seen sizzling in a bar and Indian wedding settings, the trio set the dance stage on fire.

Taking to their respective social media handles, the three lead stars dropped the new party number which has been crooned by Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar while the music is credited to Tanishk Bagchi and Tony. The lyrics are the work of Tony Kakkar, Tanishk Bagchi and Mellow D. While Ananya donned a thigh-high monochromic dress in the song, Bhumi was dressed in a sexy red saree. Kartik sported a clean-shaven leather jacket look in scenes with Ananya while with Bhumi, he danced all suited-booted and sporting a moustache.

Pati Patni Aur Woh is gearing up for a release on December 6. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and has been shot in Lucknow.