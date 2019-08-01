Producer Bhushan Kumar has finally given an update on the biopic of his father – Gulshan Kumar that has been titled as Mogul. The film was being made with Akshay Kumar in the lead. However, something fell off and the project was put on a backburner. Now, his latest interview with a news agency, Bhushan Kumar revealed that the film is very much on the cards and he will be making announcements related to the project very soon.

The T-Series’ honcho told IANS that the biopic of his father is an important film and he is making sure everything falls in the right place. He said that he doesn’t want to hurry in making the project and the names of both the director and the actor will be revealed in the next two months. Bhushan was quoted saying, “The biopic is on track and in two months, I will be announcing the names of the actors as well as the director.”

The producer added that the biopic is his dream project and he will make sure everything about it is just perfect. “This is my dream project and I am in no hurry to make it because some things happen at the right time,” Bhushan added. He went on to say that the lead actor in the film needs at least a year to transform himself for the role. Bhushan said that he has got most people on board and even though he can’t give away much right now, he promises that it’s going to be worth the wait.

“I have everyone on board. And to do full justice to my father, the lead actor needs time to transform himself into the character. I can’t reveal much now, but I am happy that the film is happening. By 2021 or 2022, we will release the biopic for sure,” Bhushan added.

Bhushan Kumar’s father, late Gulshan Kumar is considered as the pioneer in Indian cassette market. He was also one of the celebrated singers in the country. Gulshan Kumars’ music label T-Series became a name to reckon with. He was shot dead in 1997.