Ex-Bigg Boss contestant and popular singer Anup Jalota is the latest one from the film fraternity who paid a visit to Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in New York. The veteran actor posted a picture of himself posing with the Bhajan-singer on social media and thanked him for taking out time to see him. In the picture, Jalota is seen smiling alongside Rishi and Neetu as the star-couple twinned in blue.

Rishi captioned her tweet as, “Anup Jalota and us. Thank you for coming.” (sic)

Anup Jalota and us. Thank you for coming. pic.twitter.com/3matg7jmMs — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) July 9, 2019

Several celebrities from the industry have been paying regular visits to the couple in the Big Apple. Even Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora visited the couple at their residence a few days back. Neetu Kapoor posted the picture of them with the rumoured couple. She called Arjun her ‘ghar ka bachcha’ and wrote, “Fun evening with our very own Ghar ka bacha Arjun n the Lovly malaika ❤️” (sic)

Since the past several months, family members and friends visiting the Big Apple, have also ensured that they meet the couple and keep the ailing actor happy and entertained every other day. Some of the celebrities from the film and business world who have visited the couple include Anil Ambani and his wife Tina, Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita, Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Anupam Kher.

Amid reports in April that Rishi Kapoor is now cancer-free, actor Randhir Kapoor had said that his younger brother would be back home in a few months. It is expected that the Karz-star will return to his country in time to celebrate his 67th birthday on September 4.

(With inputs from IANS)