Too busy launching newbies in Dabangg 3 and Bollywood, hosting Bigg Boss 13 and referring singing sensations like Ranu Mondal to the industry, superstar Salman Khan still cannot dodge the blackbuck killing case which had sentenced him to five-year imprisonment. Out on bail, the actor is expected to be in a Jodhpur court on September 27 for a hearing, failing which, his bail could be cancelled.

Ahead of the hearing, a post on Facebook is going viral that carries death threat for the star. Posted by a Gary Shooter on the Facebook wall of Student Organisation of Punjab University (Sopu) on September 16, the post has a picture of Salman with a red cross mark. The caption read, “Salman you may think that you are above the Indian law, but the Bishnoi community and Sopu party has given you a death sentence. You are guilty in Sopu court.” The post was deleted later.

The Jodhpur court had earlier warned Salman that his bail would be rejected if he does not appear before the Rajasthan court during the next hearing in the Blackbuck poaching case. Since he did not appear before the court on July 4, he was ordered to be present during the next date of hearing which is September 27.

A notorious gangster, Lawrence Bishnoi, who has several cases of murder, extortion and firing registered against him in various states, had openly threatened Salman in 2018. He had said, “What we will do, will do it openly. Will kill film actor Salman Khan in Jodhpur. Then, they will get to know” and Salman’s security was tightened post that.

Blackbucks fall under the endangered category and its hunting is prohibited under the Wildlife Protection Act. The Bishnoi community, who worships the blackbuck, had protested against the actor earlier regarding his involvement in the poaching case. During the shoot of the 1998 release, Hum Saath Saath Hai, actors Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre, Neelam, and Dushyant Singh were issued notices against killing two blackbucks in October 1998, in Jodhpur’s Kankani area.

Salman Khan was the only one convicted on April 5, 2018 in connection with the case. He was sentenced to five years of imprisonment but after spending only two nights in jail he was granted bail on a bond of Rs 50,000 and two sureties of the amount. Later, he was acquitted after spending only two nights in jail.