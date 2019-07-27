Actor Priyanka Chopra has finally shared posts from her week-long birthday celebrations at Miami. In her latest photos on Instagram, PC is seen posing with her husband Nick Jonas on the yacht where her entire family went to celebrate her birthday recently. Wearing a pink bikini (don’t miss the gloves), Priyanka looks pretty as she poses for a love-filled photograph with Nick. One can spot a cigar in Nick’s hand. The couple’s eyes do the entire talking in the pictures.

Priyanka didn’t feel the need to explain any picture and only put a heart-emoticon in the caption of her post. Check out these pictures shared by the actor:

View this post on Instagram My 💓 A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on Jul 27, 2019 at 8:36am PDT

View this post on Instagram ❤️ A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on Jul 27, 2019 at 8:37am PDT

The actor also shared another photo from her holiday in which she flaunted her perfectly toned abs by wearing a vintage Roberto Cavalli colourful dress. The actor is seen making a sultry pose on the yacht wearing a halter neck top with the skirt that has a dangerously high slit. Check this out:

View this post on Instagram 💦 🚤 📸 @akarikalai A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on Jul 27, 2019 at 8:34am PDT

Earlier, a picture of Priyanka smoking a cigarette on the same yacht went viral a few days back. The actor was trolled on social media for showing double standards by first revealing that she is suffering from asthma since childhood and then smoking a cigarette. Recently, when her sister Parineeti Chopra was asked to comment on the entire issue, she refused to make any statement saying ‘I have no right to comment on the issue.’