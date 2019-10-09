The Dussehra night hasn’t kept your feeds calm and smearing it with reminders of love and romance is Bollywood’s power jodi Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover gave fans another reason to swoon over during the Sindoor Khela ceremony on Tuesday. Making the Internet instantly go “awww” is a video trending currently that gives an insight into their intimacy amidst the festive vibes.

Taking to their respective Instagram handles, the lovebirds shared the video where Bipasha can be seen donning the typical white Bengali saree with a bright red border and paired with a red blouse while Karan was dressed traditionally in a white kurta. Holding a plate carrying a box, leaves and sindoor, Bipasha stood before Karan who took a pinch of it and filled the space between her mid-parted hair as is customary. Blushing brighter than the dab of crimson, Bipasha is seen smearing Karan’s face playfully with the same sindoor powder. While she captioned the picture as, “Us #monkeylove #durgadurga (sic)”, Karan’s caption read, “Sindoor khela! Durga Durga! #monkeylove (sic).”

View this post on Instagram Us ❤️ #monkeylove #durgadurga A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on Oct 8, 2019 at 3:06am PDT

View this post on Instagram 🔱 Sindoor khela! Durga Durga!❤️ #monkeylove A post shared by karan singh grover (@iamksgofficial) on Oct 8, 2019 at 2:59am PDT

On the professional front, Bipasha will be next seen in the thriller film titled Aadat opposite Karan Singh Grover. The film is produced by Mika Singh and is directed by Bhushan Patel. The film has been written by Vikram Bhatt. It also features Miss India Natasha Suri and Bigg Boss fame Sonali Raut in important roles.

As for Karan, the actor is back on small screen after a haitus of five years. Leaving small screen all stirred up and waiting on the edge to see him perform the epic role Mr Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Karan has now left fans glued to television screens with his performance. Essaying the role of Mr Rishabh Bajaj, a character that’s considered one of the most stylish and loved figures on the small screen, Karan, who is also popular for playing Dr Armaan in Dill Mill Gaye, called this a ‘big part’ and said he’s going to meet Ronit and give him a tight hug in an interview earlier. Ronit essayed the character in the previous version of the show.