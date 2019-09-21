A recipient of numerous accolades, including a Filmfare Award among other honours, Bipasha Basu is one diva who has stood out from the start of her career in Bollywood, ever since her first movie, Ajnabee, opposite Bobby Deol, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Akshay Kumar, came out 18 years ago. Last seen in Creature 3D that released in Bhushan Patel’s romance-horror film Alone opposite Karan Singh Grove, Bipasha has been on a hiatus for long now.

Clocking 18 years in the industry on Saturday, an emotional Bipasha evidently went down the memory lane or so her recent post on Instagram is proof. Sharing the posters of her first film, Ajnabee, Bipasha wrote, “18 years ago our film industry accepted me with open arms with the release of #ajnabee … and the audiences accepted me in their hearts so lovingly. I am so grateful for this amazing journey of life through my films and I am so proud of myself that I stayed true to who I am ,no matter what… achieved all on my terms only. I want to thank all my producers, directors , co stars and the entire team of each and every film. Thank you to all the people who love me and my work I love being an actor Thank you abbas Bhai, mustan Bhai, Hussain Bhai @iambobbydeol @akshaykumar , Kareena , vijay galani – Team #ajnabee #grateful #18yearsinbollywood #blessed (sic).”

On the professional front, Bipasha will be next seen in the thriller film titled Aadat opposite Karan Singh Grover. The film is produced by Mika Singh and is directed by Bhushan Patel. The film has been written by Vikram Bhatt. It also features Miss India Natasha Suri and Bigg Boss fame Sonali Raut in important roles.