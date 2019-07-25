What is Thursday if not for throwback pictures especially if they are of Raaz star and Bollywood sensation Bipasha Basu. Teasing fans to her sultry pictures from her initial modelling days, during her teenage years, Bipasha set the Internet drooling over her once more.

In one of the shared pictures, Bipasha can be seen flaunting her well-toned body before the ocean, as she sat posing in a bikini. Striking a sensuous pose, Bipasha captioned the picture as, “Major Throwback! Teenage modelling days My first Swimsuit feature for @elleindia … shot by the ace photographer and dear friend @farrokhchothia … styled by the amazing @anaitashroffadajania . Still remember what a fun shoot it was Always a bikini belle #throwback (sic).”

In another picture, Bipasha can be seen dressed in a hot red monokini. This picture too was captioned, “TEENAGE MODELLING DAYS (SIC).”

On the professional front, Bipasha will be next seen in the thriller film titled Aadat opposite Karan Singh Grover. The film is produced by Mika Singh and is directed by Bhushan Patel. The film has been written by Vikram Bhatt. It also features Miss India Natasha Suri and Bigg Boss fame Sonali Raut in important roles.