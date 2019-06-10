Actors Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff are coming together on-screen once again. This time, with showman Subhash Ghai. A report in Mumbai Mirror revealed that the Ram-Lakhan of Bollywood are reuniting for a cop drama that’s titled Ramchand Kishanchand. The film is expected to go on the floors in the next few months and will be released next year. While with the background and the team, it might appear as the sequel of Ghai’s 1989 hit Ram Lakhan, it’s a different film. The report quoted a source close to the development saying that Ramchand Kishanchand is a crime-comedy in which both the lead actors play the roles of their age.

The source told the daily, “It’s a crime-comedy that tells the story of two 50-year-old cops and is slated to go on the floors in Mumbai later this year.” Earlier, Anil Kapoor gave a hint about working in a film directed by Subhash Ghai. At an event in Nagpur, he told the media that he was soon going to team up with his Parinda co-star Jackie Shroff. Seems like he was talking about the same project.

Now, when Jackie was quizzed about the news, he refused to give away details about the film. The 62-year-old actor said that he would never say no to work in a film directed by Subhash Ghai. “It’s always a ‘yes’ for a Subhash Ghai film,” he told the daily. Even Ghai didn’t talk about the film in detail and said, “We have been working on various scripts for Anil and Jackie and have liked one.”

Both Anil and Jackie share a good chemistry on-screen. They have also been close friends off the screen. The two actors have worked together in many popular Hindi films like Karma (1986), Shootout at Wadala (2013), Kabhi Na Kabhi (1998), Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja (1993) and Lajja (2001) among others. More details on the project are awaited.