The regional festival of Navroz was celebrated by the Zoroastrian community on Saturday and giving fans a glimpse into the family time as he marked the Parsi New Year was actor Boman Irani. Seen posting a family picture with his wife, kids and grandchildren, Boman and brigade posed like any millennial on a festive day.

In the picture which Boman shared on his Instagram handle, the stellar star can be seen donning a beige shirt and a pair of denim jeans teammed with a pair of brown loafers and sunglasses. Completing his look with the typical red velvet cap, which was also donned by his son and granddaughter, Boman captioned the picture as, “Navroze Mubarak to family, extended family, friends and the whole wide world. Good thoughts, Good words, Good deeds. #NavrozMubarak (sic).”

The Parsi community in India celebrates this festive day with various traditions. Parsi New Year is also known as Jamshedi Navroz for the Persian King who began the Parsi Calendar called as Shenshai Calendar. There are various New Year quotes and sayings by famous personalities and celebrities that are used by people to wish everyone a Happy Parsi New Year.

Parsi New Year is a bank holiday in the Indian states of Maharashtra and Gujarat, and the festival is also celebrated as Navroz. The day before Navroz was initially celebrated as Pateti, however, over the course of time both the celebrations were clubbed together and celebrated on the day of Parsi New Year. Parsis follow the religion of Zoroastrianism, which is known as one of the oldest religion founded by Prophet Zarathustra. While Zoroastrians in the Middle East celebrate the new year in March, Parsis celebrate this festival in August according to the Shahenshahi calendar.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Boman Irani was last seen in PM Narendra Modi biopic which was directed by Omung Kumar. The film showcased the journey of Modi from his humble beginnings, to his years as the Gujarat Chief Minister leading to the landmark win in the 2014 general elections and finally becoming the PM. Actor Boman Irani essayed the role of business tycoon Ratan Tata in the film.