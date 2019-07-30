Bollywood grapevine has been abuzz with the rumours of a relationship between Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter ever since their debut film Dhadak released last year. However, the two actors always denied the rumours and maintained that they are nothing more than good friends. Now, Janhvi’s father and filmmaker Boney Kapoor also addressed these rumours. In his latest interaction with an entertainment portal, Boney was asked to comment on the speculations of his daughter dating actor Shahid Kapoor’s brother. A proud and protective father, Boney denied the rumours and said that he respects his daughter and her choices.

The senior Kapoor said that he respects Janhvi’s friendship with Ishaan and would like to keep it at that.”Yes, Ishaan and Janhvi have done a movie together and they must have become friends. I respect my daughter and her friendship with Ishaan,” Boney told Spotboye.

Earlier, various reports suggested that Boney Kapoor is quite fond of Ishaan and welcomes him at their house whenever he comes to see Janhvi. However, a source close to both the debutants revealed to Pinkvilla that Ishaan has never visited Janhvi at her residence post-Dhadak’s release. “Ishaan has, in fact, never visited the Kapoor residence after Dhadak released. There is nothing more than friendship between Janhvi and Ishaan,” the source was quoted saying.

While there is an ample amount of clarification from the actors’ side now, the fans still love to see Janhvi and Ishaan together. It was also speculated that director Karan Johar is thinking of reprising their jodi in the Hindi remake of Dear Comrade that he announced recently. While the fans were excited after the rumours, KJo clarified in a tweet later that no actors have been approached yet to star in the film.

Meanwhile, Janhvi and Ishaan continue to be clicked by the paparazzi at various popular eateries in Mumbai. They were also spotted paying KJo a visit at his residence sometime back.