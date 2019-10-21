Actors Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer War has crossed the benchmark of Rs 300 crore at the Box Office. The Siddharth Anand-directorial has emerged as the third YRF film to have achieved the feat of crossing Rs 300 at the ticket window. Earlier, the record was achieved by only two films – Sultan (2016) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) – both featuring Salman Khan in the lead.

The Hindi version of War collected Rs 5.60 crore on its third Sunday, taking the total to Rs 287.90 crore. The rest Rs 13.85 crore were added by the Telugu and Tamil versions of the film. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh released the latest Box Office figures of War on Twitter and wrote, #War is 300 Not Out… #YRF’s third film to cross ₹ 300 cr, after #Sultan [2016] and #TigerZindaHai [2017]… [#Hindi; Week 3] Fri 2.80 cr, Sat 4.35 cr, Sun 5.60 cr. Total: ₹ 287.90 cr. Including #Tamil + #Telugu: ₹ 301.75 cr. #India biz.” (sic)

War has been widely appreciated by the audience for its pan-India appeal, master-class action and the casting that includes two of the most loved and celebrated action stars in the country – Hrithik and Tiger. With this feat, War has also emerged as the highest-grossing Bollywood film of the year, beating Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh at the Box Office.

After the tremendous success of War, it won’t be a surprise if YRF announces the film as a franchise like Hollywood’s Mission Impossible with Hrithik on board like Tom Cruise to spearhead all the films in the series. Apart from Hrithik and Tiger, War also features Vaani Kapoor as the leading lady of the film. War entered the Rs 300 crore-club on the 19th day of its release and was declared a clear blockbuster. It’s also the biggest opener for all the major four names associated with it – Tiger, Hrithik, Siddharth and YRF. The film still has a few days to perform at the Box Office until Saand Ki Aankh, Housefull 4 and Made in China hit the screens as Diwali special releases.