Actor Mouni Roy can’t wait to appear on-screen with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in Ayan Mukerji‘s Brahmastra. The actor is playing a negative role in Dharma Productions upcoming film. The entire team of Brahmastra is currently in Varanasi shooting for a crucial sequence and Mouni is keeping her fans entertained through various photos on social media. In her latest interview with a daily, the actor opened up on her chemistry with the lead stars of the film. Mouni said that both Ranbir and Alia are such ‘giving actors.’ She praised the two prominent actors of the Hindi film industry and mentioned that they don’t behave insecurely with other actors on the sets.

Mouni spoke to Times of India and recalled the first time she met Ranbir-Alia. The Naagin star said, “I also looked forward to being on set with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. We were shooting in a stadium in Bulgaria where I saw both of them together. They are such wonderful and giving co-actors.” Adding that both the actors are ‘gifted,’ she said, “Kisine sach kaha hai – empty vessels make more noise, but these two are abundantly gifted and at ease with whoever they work with.” The actor, who debuted in Bollywood with Akshay Kumar starrer Gold, went on to say that Ranbir and Alia ensured she gave her best performance in the film.

Mouni also revealed how the director cast her in a negative role. She said that it’s possible Ayan saw her performance in one of the episodes on her famous supernatural show Naagin in which she would be killing someone with rage in eyes and stiff body language. She said, “While I loved the role, I wondered why Ayan Mukerji had asked me to audition for Brahmastra. Maybe he saw me killing someone in Naagin with all that make-up and that body language. He perhaps may have thought that I can do something dark and negative as well. The role challenged me.”

Also featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia in other important roles, the first part from the Brahmastra trilogy is releasing in summer 2020.