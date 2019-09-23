Actor Bruna Abdullah gave birth to a beautiful baby girl on Augst 31 this year. The actor has now shared a lovely post revealing just how much she was excited to become a mother for the first time. Bruna made a heartwarming post about her ‘birth story’ that includes how she maintained her diet all throughout her pregnancy and how it turned out to be exactly how she expected it to be. Bruna’s post talks about how a woman should embrace her pregnancy because it makes her feel more confident and holding those tiny hands for the first time is an experience that can’t be described in words.

Along with the post, Bruna also shared a picture of herself and her husband holding the baby for the first time as the actor gave birth in water and decided to avoid medicines and sedatives during delivery. Bruna’s post read, “My Birth Story 🤱🏻💕 Even before I was pregnant I knew I would have a water birth! I wanted the birth of my baby to be as gentle as possible and without any drugs, I hated the idea of having to deal with the side effects of all the medication they would give me at the hospital. I imagined a calm and soothing environment, where I could wait for my baby to arrive, surrounded only by the people that made me feel good and excited about that moment. I was lucky enough to have had all that!

I had my baby in a warm water pool, my husband, my mother, my doctor and my doula were there with me.

I prepared myself for that day, I worked out regularly, I ate a very well balanced diet, I meditated and visualised every single detail.

I wanted to deliver my baby on a Saturday, I wanted the labour to be no longer than 4 hours, I wanted to deliver my baby in the pool, and I wanted to do it drug free! I got all of that! ” (sic). Check out the full post here:

The post went on to reveal that a baby’s birth makes a woman realise realise her strength, the beauty of her body and the importance of nature. She added, “I also asked for it to be pain free 😁 but that wasn’t really what happened!! Saying that, I feel like a super hero, kind of invincible, now I feel like I can do anything .. it was important to me to be fully in control, awake, for the arrival of my baby. I wanted nature to do its job!

It was magical, I had to idea I was so strong, I felt everything with so much intensity, her descent, the contractions.. that as soon as it was over, the only thing I could feel was love and pure happiness! The pain vanished, I recovered in minutes, and I was able to enjoy her from the very first minute!

She was awake and alert! Calm and beautiful! She is my everything, thank you @alfromscotland for giving me the best gift one could ever ask for. ❤️ #forisabellatoread #waterbirth #hypnobirthing #womenpower” (sic)