Seems like there’s going to be too much on actor Janhvi Kapoor‘s plate in the coming days. After wrapping up her upcoming film Kargil Girl, the actor is moving on to shoot Dostana 2 that features her opposite Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya Lalwani. She also has Karan Johar‘s Takht to begin early next year and now, reports suggest that she is being finalised to play the lead in YRF’s much-awaited sequel – Bunty Aur Babli 2.

As per a report in Mid-Day, Janhvi is being considered to play the lead opposite Gully Boy-fame Siddhant Chaturvedi whose performance as MC Sher alongside Ranveer Singh in the Zoya Akhtar-directorial was widely appreciated. The actor has reportedly signed a film deal with Yash Raj Productions and Bunty Aur Babli 2 could be his first outing with the big production house.

On the other hand, Janhvi is on her way to expand her wings from Dharma to YRF and the sequel to the 2005 hit film seems just the right fight. A source close to the development told the daily that like Dharma, YRF, too, was trying to have Janhvi with Ishaan Khatter. However, the actor got busy with the work of his next and allotted bulk dates to Mira Nair’s A Suitable Boy. The source also revealed that the makers want to begin the film by the end of this year itself, therefore, any kind of delay in getting the dates of the actors would not be entertained.

Even though there’s nothing official on the cards yet, there are strong rumours that YRF has definitely planned Bunty Aur Babli 2 and an official announcement will be made soon. Further, director Shaad Ali, who helmed the 2005 film, is reportedly returning to direct the new film as well. It is also believed that while Abhishek Bachchan has stepped out of the film, Rani Mukerji is still a part of it and Aditya Chopra is personally looking after all the facets associated with the film.

So, Janhvi and Siddhanth then?