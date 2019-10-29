Treating fans to a romantic number right at the start of the week are Bypass Road stars Neil Nitin Mukesh and Adah Sharma with their latest song, Ishq Maine Paaya. Seen romancing Adah while seated on a wheelchair, Neil set fans on a frenzy as they wait on the edge for the movie to be out already.

Crooned by Shaarib, the music is credited to Shaarib and Toshi while the lyrics have been penned by Kalim Shaikh. The scene has a strong resemblance to a clip from the 2016 Hollywood movie, Me Before You, where Emilia Clarke is seen dancing while sitting on Sam Claflin’s lap while he controls his wheelchair. Sam played a paraplegic in the movie. The two fall in love while spending quality time together counting down to Sam’s last few days and we wonder if Bypass Road draws any similarities from the romantic flick. Taking to his Instagram handle, Neil dropped the sizzling track and captioned it, “True love stands like a rock when everything falls apart. Presenting #IshqMainePaaya from @BypassRoadMovie. (Link in bio)@naman.n.mukesh @adah_ki_adah @mirajgroupofficial @nnmfilmsofficial @tseries.official @pvrpictures @ranju.v @toshisabri @shaaribsabri @adityadevmusic @bypassroadmovie FILM RELEASES 8th NOVEMBER 2019 (sic).”

Watch the full song Ishq Maine Paaya here:

Bypass Road marks the directorial debut of Neil’s younger brother Naman Nitin Mukesh. While Neil essays the role of a paraplegic in the movie, it also stars Adah Sharma, Shama Sikander, Gul Panag, Rajit Kapur, Sudhanshu Pandey, Manish Chaudhary and Taher Shabbir in the thriller drama. The movie is jointly bankrolled by NNM Films and Madan Paliwal of MIRAJ and helmed by Neil’s brother Naman Nitin Mukesh while the story, screenplay and dialogues are by Neil Nitin Mukesh himself.