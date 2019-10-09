Recreating Nitin Mukesh’s original song from Tezaab, the remake of So Gaya Yeh Jahan has been dropped by Bypass Road star Neil Nitin Mukesh. Seen raising the temperatures on the dance floor, Neil grooves sensuously with co-star Adah Sharma in the video song.

The video opens to Neil being smitten by Adah after spotting her with a few friends in a club and later gives her chase. Responding to his moves, the two then take center stage as they dance to the iconic song. Taking to his Instagram handle, Neil dropped the song and captioned it, “It’s time to get your mysterious side out and groove to the thrill track of the year! #SoGayaYehJahan out now. . @adah_sharma @shamasikander @NamanNMukesh @JubinNautiyal @nitinmukesh9 @raaj_aashoo @shabbir_ahmed9 @BypassRoadMovie @mirajgroupofficial @nnmfilmsofficial @tseries.official (sic).”

Watch the full song, So Gaya Yeh Jahan, here:

Bypass Road marks the directorial debut of Neil’s younger brother Naman Nitin Mukesh. While Neil essays the role of a paraplegic in the movie, it also stars Adah Sharma, Shama Sikander, Gul Panag and Rajit Kapur in the thriller drama. The movie is jointly bankrolled by NNM Films and Madan Paliwal of MIRAJ.