Actor Vidya Balan is currently basking in the success of her latest film – Mission Mangal. The talented actor plays the role of a scientist who believes in ‘God’ and says that ‘there exists a power beyond science.’ Now, this ideology of her character has raised many questions. Vidya, in her latest interaction with the media, spoke about how religion and science can co-exist together and there’s no need for any debate around science vs God.

Vidya said that the word ‘religion’ has taken wrong connotations today. She added that people are scared to call themselves ‘religious’ because the word is associated with ‘intolerance’ these days. Vidya, who is known to speak her mind on relevant issues, went on to say that even she feels apprehensive about calling herself ‘religious’ because she fears that would be misconstrued in some way.

The actor explained, “I think there is a problem with the way religion is being interpreted today. I know a lot of people who are shying away from calling themselves religious and I am one of them. I have always felt like I don’t want to say I’m religious. I always call myself spiritual. Religious has become or obtained a negative connotation because being religious has become synonymous with being intolerant. But they don’t have to be divorced,” Vidya told to the media.”

Vidya is considered as one of the most reverred actors of the time and her statements always make sense. Adding that people are busy with applying the ‘you vs me’ phenomenon in their lives, the actor said that some groups try to associate an issue with religion or race or language because the world is getting polarised. She said, “Not just in our country but the world over, it is becoming you vs me. That feeling of us has been diluted lately. I wonder why though? Does it have to do with fewer resources or access to fewer resources and therefore wanting to hold it and then finding groups to align it with religion or some language or region or race or something like that. I don’t know.”

Your views?