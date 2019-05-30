Actor Lisa Ray, who recently launched her memoir – Close to The Bones, now spoke about her life struggles besides cancer. The actor rose to fame at the age of 16 after she did a few advertisements. Soon, she ventured into the film industry and became a full-fledged actor. While talking to news agency PTI, Lisa mentioned that she had to deal with a lot after she was deemed a ‘sex symbol’ at the mere age of 16. The 47-year-old actor revealed that she doesn’t like to label herself today but back then, when there’s was nothing in her hand, that ‘haunted’ her for her entire life.

She was quoted saying, “I hate to be labelled and put into boxes but I had to deal with it since a young age because I was a sex symbol at the age of 16. It was completely unanticipated.” Lisa went on to say that she didn’t even know how to manage attention when she was 16-year-old. She said, “To suddenly become this figure for an entire nation and on top of that, to look much older, that has haunted me my entire life up until now.”

The actor battled cancer and came out successfully. Her book doesn’t only talk about her victorious battle but also about her experiences beyond the illness. Lisa said that the purpose of writing the book on her life wasn’t just to explain her fight with cancer but also reveal what went on her mind each day while recalling the decisions taken in life, the relationships enjoyed so far – all this gave her courage to beat cancer.

Lisa was quoted saying, “A lot of people will understand (after reading the book) how I have this ambivalent relationship with my career, how I am an accidental actress, how I always had one foot in and one foot out of it.” She added that she believes she was underestimated in life only because of the ‘way I look.’

Talking about the real things that matter, Lisa said that when she was only 16, she got the hang of life and understood that ‘name, fame and money don’t solve the questions of the soul.’ She said that she pushed her ambitions in a different direction and decided to not fall for stardom and being more famous. “That explains a lot of my choices, all the projects I said no to because I really understood that my answers were not waiting at the end of it,” she said.

Lisa revealed that the book also mentions her cancer speeches but that comes as and when it happened in her life. Close to The Bones majorly entails the experiences of Lisa in chronoligical order. “When I sat down and thought about it, I realised that I couldn’t write about my disease in isolation from the rest of my life because everything is connected with what came before,” she said.