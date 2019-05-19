Actor Priyanka Chopra walked the red carpet at Cannes 2019 with her husband, American singer Nick Jonas. The couple twinned at the event in white with Priyanka wearing a tulle Georges Hobeika gown while Nick suiting up more formally. More than their outfits, the couple’s chemistry at the red carpet took away the major attention. In one of the most lovely moments from the evening, Nick was seen holding an umbrella for his wife at the red carpet.

The day 4 of the Cannes International Film Festival was marred by the heavy rains at the French Riviera. However, Nick just didn’t let the shine dull for his wife and took the charge at the red carpet. As they walked in together, the Sucker singer held the giant black umbrella and rescued Priyanka. Of course, that act of chivalry made many fans cherish the moment. Check out these candid pictures of Nick and Priyanka from the red carpet of Cannes 2019.

Nick has shown such chivalry time and again. Back in India just after a day of their marriage, the couple attended a dinner in New Delhi. An inside video from the event went viral on social media. It showed Nick pulling out a chair for Priyanka, taking her coat, hanging it on the edge of the chair’s back properly and then standing up until his wife is comfortably seated. The video showed how the culture of respecting women and telling your wife how much you care for her is just the same everywhere in the world.

Meanwhile, after walking the red carpet together, Priyanka and Nick attended the Vanity Fair and Chopard party at the Cannes. This time, the couple contrasted their outfits with PC wearing a charcoal black dress that had a plunging neckline and a ruffled side slit while Nick once again dolling up in a black and brown suit. Together, they cut a striking picture.

What are your views on Priyanka’s debut Cannes looks?