Attending the Cannes Film Festival for seventeen years now, Bollywood diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is once again at the French Riviera with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan who has been accompanying her mother to the international event ever since she was a toddler. Sharing pictures of their welcome at the 72nd edition of the Cannes Film Festival, the mother-daughter duo were all smiles as they were greeted with a large bouquet of orange and lilac roses.

Aishwarya dropped the news of reaching Cannes on her Instagram handle where she shared the pictures from inside the car and outside Hotel Martinez that hosts the festival’s guests. While Aishwarya donned a lime green, white and black ankle-length coat by Parisian designer Barbara Bui, teamed with skinny jeans, lace-up boots and black sunglasses, Aaradhya was dressed in a pastel pink top, matching sunglasses, a pair of blue jeans and metallic pink shoes. The post was captioned, “We’re HERE…Thank you All for your LOVE Cannes 2019” (sic).

On the professional front, Aishwarya will be next seen in Mani Ratnam’s next project. DNA quoted a source as saying, “It’s a big-budget historical drama, which is being planned on the lines of the Baahubali franchise. It’s likely to be a bilingual project and star several other big names from the South Indian film industry”. The actress was last seen in Fanney Khan that featured Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao alongside her. She was expected to reunite with her husband on-screen with Anurag Kashyap’s Gulabjamun but various media reports suggested recently that both the actors have stepped out of the film.