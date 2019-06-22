Actor Sushmita Sen‘s brother Rajeev Sen got married to Charu Asopa in a beautiful wedding ceremony last weekend in Goa. Sushmita herself took charge of organising the wedding and it turned out beautifully. Now, in her latest Instagram post, the bride, Charu mentioned the former Miss Universe and thanked her for being there. Charu posted a picture of herself dressed as a bride and thanked Sushmita for making her dream come true. Charu’s post read, “Every girl has a dream to see herself as a Bride, thank you Didi for making this dream come true so beautifully..! @sushmitasen47 Love you so much❤️” (sic)

Sushmita, too, dedicated a post to the newlyweds. She congratulated her parents for having such a beautiful addition to the family. The actor posted a few candid moments from the wedding on Instagram and posted, “#wedding ❤️😍💃🏻 Congratulations Maa & Baba, look how beautiful & blessed is our ever growing family!!!😊❤️🤗 May God bless you both @asopacharu @rajeevsen9 with a world of happiness on this journey of togetherness!!!🤗❤️💋Dugga Dugga!!!🙏 I love you!!!❤️💋#sharing #moments #family #brotherswedding #weddingday #goa #rajakibittu @rohmanshawl ❤️😍💋mmuuuaaah!!!” (sic)

The actor had a blast at the wedding of her brother. She also performed with her beau Rohman Shawl during the Sangeet ceremony. Her wedding outfits were designed by Neeta Lula. Sushmita looked gorgeous and her pictures with the lovely bride look especially stunning.