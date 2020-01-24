The much-awaited poster of Hansal Mehta’s Chhalaang, starring stellar actors Nushrat Bharucha and Rajkummar Rao, is finally out and fans can’t keep calm. Touted to be a social comedy, the movie marks the reunion of the Hansal and Rajkummar after Shahid, Citylights, Aligarh and Omerta.

Taking to their respective Instagram handles, the lead pair dropped the first look poster. While Rajkummar can be seen seated on a chair, donning a red jersey, sleeping with his mouth half open and resting his head on a deflated football, Nushrat can be seen standing and glaring at him, dressed in a pink salwar kurta and black koti. The poster was captioned, “Lambi #Chhalaang Ke Liye, Lambi Neend Zaroori Hai! Releasing on 13th March. (sic)”

After sharing screen space in Dibakar Banerjee’s 2010 film ‘Love Sex Aur Dhokha’, this is the second time that Raj and Nushrat are gearing up to come together again in ‘Chhalaang’. The film also stars Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in a pivotal role.

Chhalaang is a social comedy that revolves around the inspirational journey of a Physical Trainer teacher in a semi-government funded school in North India. Rajkummar essays the protagonist, Montu, the casual PT Master who is forced to put everything at stake due to circumstances and end up teaching students, a job he has never tried his hands on before. Montu’s journey, light-heartedly addresses the value of Sports Education in the schools. Nushrat plays his love interest, Neelu.

Jointly produced by Ajay Devgn, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg and presented by T-Series, the movie is slated to hit the cinema screens on March 13, 2020. The movie will lock horns with Janhvi Kapoor starrer The Kargil Girl at the Box Office which is slated to hit the cinema screens on the same day.