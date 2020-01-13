Enjoying a healthy weekend in the lap of the box office, Meghna Gulzar-directorial Chhapaak, starring actors Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey in the lead, is all geared to take the weekdays head-on. Grossing a total of Rs 19.02 crore by the third day of its release, the inspiring movie looks forward to weekday growth.

Sharing the mushrooming numbers on his social media handle, Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed, “#Chhapaak sees day-wise growth, but the weekend trending is good, not great… Collects well at premium multiplexes of urban sectors mainly… Needs to trend well on weekdays for a healthy Week 1 total… Fri 4.77 cr, Sat 6.90 cr, Sun 7.35 cr. Total: ₹ 19.02 cr. #India biz. (sic).”

The movie hits home with all those looking to embolden their vulnerabilities. The film is based on a real-life acid attack survivor named Laxmi Agarwal who faced acid attack at the age of 15 in Delhi. Both Meghna and Deepika have maintained that the story of Chhapaak doesn’t portray acid attack survivors as weaker human beings rather it normalises their journey and reveals their unmatchable confidence and hope in life.

Deepika’s decision to make an appearance at JNU after many students were assaulted in an armed attack by a mob, had divided the nation and hashtags both in support of and against the actress has flooded social media since Tuesday. Soon after the actor’s pictures went viral, a section of people started trending #BoycottChhapaak, while declaring their support for Devgn’s Tanhaji. BJP leader, Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, too declared that he would give out free tickets for Ajay Devgn’s ‘Tanhaji’.

Taking a contrasting stand from its former ally BJP, the Shiv Sena on Saturday supported Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone, who is facing a backlash for visiting the students injured in last week’s mob attack at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus, saying that the campaign calling for a boycott of her recently-released film Chhapaak was reflective of a “Talibani mindset.”

To express his support for actress Deepika Padukone post her much-talked-about JNU visit, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav on Friday had organised a special screening of Chhapaak for party workers. As per an ANI report, a cinema hall in Lucknow had been booked for the same. “We are also watching the film because our president Akhilesh Yadav has always been concerned about the problems of acid attack survivors. He (Mr Yadav) had set up the Sheroes Hangout cafe in Lucknow for acid attack survivors,” a senior party leader was quoted by news agency IANS.

From hailing the filmmaker’s “skilled direction” to lauding the actors “masterful performances”, the critics were seen swooning over the movie that hit the cinema screens on January 9, 2020. In Chhapaak, Deepika essays the role of Malti, a woman who rises like a phoenix from the ashes after facing an acid attack, in her upcoming film Chhapaak.