Much-awaited ever since the first look poster dropped, Meghna Gulzar-directorial Chhapaak, starring actors Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey in the lead hits the cinema screens this Friday and critics can’t stop swooning over the film in entirety. From hailing the filmmaker’s “skilled direction” to lauding the actors “masterful performances”, the review has left fans on the edge as the first show begins in a few hours.

Taking to his social media handle, Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared, “#OneWordReview… #Chhapaak: POWERFUL. Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️½ Some stories should be told. Some issues must be addressed… Gut-wrenching, yet empowering… Aces: Sensitive writing. Skilled direction. Masterful performances… Take a bow, #Deepika and #MeghnaGulzar. #ChhapaakReview (sic).”

In Chhapaak, Deepika essays the role of Malti, a woman who rises like a phoenix from the ashes after facing an acid attack, in her upcoming film Chhapaak. The film is based on a real-life acid attack survivor named Laxmi Agarwal who faced acid attack at the age of 15 in Delhi.

In an exclusive interview earlier with India.com, Deepika revealed that her portrayal of Malti has been both problematic and inspiring. The actor talked about burning the prosthetics to get out of her character and commented on her 11-year long journey in Bollywood.

The title song of the film, sung by Arijit Singh, describes the struggle of an acid-attack survivor. The video focuses on Malti, Deepika’s character in the film, from the time when she suffers the attack and sets on a new journey of justice and resolution. The Meghna Gulzar directorial highlights the importance of self-confidence and tries to remove the stigmas attached to the life of an acid attack survivor.

Both Meghna and Deepika have maintained that the story of Chhapaak doesn’t portray acid attack survivors as weaker human beings rather it normalises their journey and reveals their unmatchable confidence and hope in life. Chhapaak hits the screens on January 9.